BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 56,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.35.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

