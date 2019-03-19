BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,186 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10,265.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cummins by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,460,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,826.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after buying an additional 569,797 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Cummins by 300.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 642,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after buying an additional 481,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $4,481,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,129 shares of company stock worth $769,401 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.07.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

