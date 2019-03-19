Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in DowDuPont by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

