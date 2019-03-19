Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Raymond James

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.45. The stock had a trading volume of 322,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,562. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after buying an additional 283,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after buying an additional 283,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,367,665,000 after buying an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,354,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,529,401,000 after buying an additional 1,286,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.