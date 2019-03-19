Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Receives $254.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. UBS Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $244.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

