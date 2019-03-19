Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group (VOD) a GBX 243 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 176 ($2.30) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 197.05 ($2.57).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 145.46 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80).

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.