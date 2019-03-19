Berkeley Group (BKG) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Berkeley Group to an add rating and set a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,280 ($42.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,708.64 ($48.46).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,952 ($51.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,338 ($56.68).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

