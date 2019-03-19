Bessemer Group Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $325.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $392.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.28.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

