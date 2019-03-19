Bessemer Group Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,257,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $123.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/bessemer-group-inc-has-505000-holdings-in-ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt.html.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.