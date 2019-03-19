Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $435,000 Position in Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $582.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

