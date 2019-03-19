BidaskClub Lowers Atlantica Yield (AY) to Hold

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.