BidaskClub Lowers Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HPT. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.02 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

