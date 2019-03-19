BidaskClub Lowers The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of HCKT opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Hackett Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in The Hackett Group by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

