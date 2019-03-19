BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $208,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,770 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. 123,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer set a $92.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

