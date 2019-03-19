BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 20.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

