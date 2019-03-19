Biosyent (RX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biosyent (CVE:RX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Biosyent to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Biosyent stock opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. Biosyent has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$10.26.

In other Biosyent news, insider Rene Christopher Goehrum sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$64,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,570.20.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Biosyent from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

About Biosyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

