Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

