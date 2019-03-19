Bitauto (BITA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Bitauto’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bitauto updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BITA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 708,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.19. Bitauto has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 107.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 830,477 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BITA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bitauto in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

