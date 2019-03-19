Bitauto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BITA)

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,665 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,052% compared to the average volume of 405 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bitauto by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Bitauto by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bitauto by 88.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BITA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

