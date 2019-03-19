Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded down 48.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a market capitalization of $53,526.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Profile

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,803,534 coins and its circulating supply is 57,643,254 coins. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official website is bitcoinwspectrum.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin W Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

