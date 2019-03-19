Bitradio Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,513.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $152,513.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,333,491 coins and its circulating supply is 7,333,486 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.