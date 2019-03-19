Bitswift Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88.00 (BITS)

Bitswift (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Bitswift token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitswift has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitswift has a total market capitalization of $404,559.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Bitswift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Bitswift

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitswift’s total supply is 3,884,635 tokens. Bitswift’s official website is bitswift.io. Bitswift’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitswift

Bitswift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex.

