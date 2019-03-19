BlackRock Inc. Has $212.92 Million Stake in Medifast Inc (MED)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Medifast worth $212,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Medifast by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Medifast by 98.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MED opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,500 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $324,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $677,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,690. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

