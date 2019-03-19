Block Array (ARY) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Block Array has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Block Array token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a market cap of $847,049.00 and $646.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.41 or 0.17477999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Block Array

ARY is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

