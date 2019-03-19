Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Receives $1.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.81 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $121,333.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $17,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144,352 shares of company stock worth $17,385,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 890.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

