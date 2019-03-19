B&M European Value Retail (BME) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 449.58 ($5.87).

LON:BME opened at GBX 389.10 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

In related news, insider Tiffany Hall acquired 3,050 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £9,973.50 ($13,032.14). Also, insider Peter Bamford acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,580.16). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,571,326.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

