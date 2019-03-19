Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Stake Boosted by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC grew its position in Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Bojangles were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bojangles by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOJA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Bojangles stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bojangles Inc has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Bojangles Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

