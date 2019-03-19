Bokf Na Buys 2,700 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10,408.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 367,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 364,280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,237,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

