Bokf Na Has $11.38 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

