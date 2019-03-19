Bokf Na Sells 193 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in State Street were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in State Street by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,870,942,000 after buying an additional 1,730,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,639,000 after buying an additional 4,355,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,648,000 after buying an additional 910,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in State Street by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,648,000 after buying an additional 910,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,405,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,084,000 after buying an additional 251,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 7,689 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $537,999.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,680.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $59,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.98.

STT stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

