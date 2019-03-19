Bokf Na Sells 588 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Welltower were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,503,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 232,543 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $1,459,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $473,389,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

