Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,128.50.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,756.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/booking-holdings-inc-bkng-shares-sold-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp.html.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.