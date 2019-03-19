Boston Family Office LLC Invests $588,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $272,228.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

