Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0080

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and BigONE. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.79 or 0.17507205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000360 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, Bibox, CoinEgg, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.