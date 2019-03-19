Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,437 shares of company stock worth $38,346,021 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,184.26 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $823.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

