BP plc (BP) Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,395,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of BP worth $394,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

BP opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

