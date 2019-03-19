BP plc (BP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in February

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,113,609 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 15th total of 8,818,729 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,152,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Get BP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,149,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BP by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. BP has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/bp-plc-bp-short-interest-down-42-0-in-february.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.