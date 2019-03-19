BP plc (BP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in February

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,113,609 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 15th total of 8,818,729 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,152,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,149,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BP by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BP opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. BP has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.83.
BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.