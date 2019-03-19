Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,261 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2,924.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,910,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,438,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,420 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,291,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,562,000 after purchasing an additional 835,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

