Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.06 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5,839.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,615,129 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $288,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PB shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

