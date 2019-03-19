Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 149,816 Shares of BankUnited (BKU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,816 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of BankUnited worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of BKU opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 149,816 Shares of BankUnited (BKU)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-purchases-149816-shares-of-bankunited-bku.html.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.