Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,450,000 after purchasing an additional 99,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,286,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,458,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,797,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.63.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $174.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

