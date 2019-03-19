Bremer Trust National Association Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Edward Jones lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

BMY opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

