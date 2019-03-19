Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $328.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.38.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

