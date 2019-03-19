Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,240 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 966.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at $74,845,361.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 1,076 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $223,711.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,596,038.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $130.79 and a 1 year high of $216.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

