Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VCSH opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

