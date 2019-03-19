Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,498 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2,292.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,596 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,468,000. Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 275,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,370,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

