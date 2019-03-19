Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in State Street by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $59,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of State Street from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.98.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/brinker-capital-inc-has-2-57-million-holdings-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.