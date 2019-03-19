Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. 85,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,590,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

