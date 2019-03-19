British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Position Decreased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,179 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Midas Management Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 643,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen lowered British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

