BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 8,074 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 114.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,220,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,876,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,975 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,248,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,758,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

